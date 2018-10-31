Swinney hopes to be at Clemson for a long time

Dabo Swinney says he is happy where he is at and he loves his job as the head coach for second-ranked Clemson.

This was Swinney’s response following Wednesday’s practice after he was asked if he had any interest in the now vacant head coaching job for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson on Monday and Swinney’s name serviced on Tuesday as a possible candidate in an article written by Charles Robinson, an NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports.

“I’m happy right where I am at,” said Swinney, whose Tigers host Louisville Saturday at Death Valley. “About every November there is always some type of (report) that I am either getting a job or somebody on the staff is getting a job or whatever. So, that just kind of comes with the territory.”

Though Swinney said he is happy with where he is at, he did not completely rule out the notion of being interested in the Cleveland job or any other job that opens for that matter.

“Y’all know me. I have always said the same thing every year. Anytime it comes up. I don’t think you can ever say never,” he said. “I live in the now and I never say never to anything just because you have no idea.

“Who is to say that five years from now (Clemson) may be ready for me to get on a boat on the moat and ride me out of here. Who knows what the dynamic will be. They may just do away with college football and I need somewhere to work. Who knows!”

Swinney is currently in his 11th season at Clemson. His teams have compiled a 109-30 record during this time. His 2016 team won the national championship, while his 2015 team played for one. He also coached the 2017 team to the College Football Playoff and four times his teams have won Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) are once again in position to contend for another national championship as they sit No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Committee’s Top 25 poll which was released on Tuesday.

Since 2011, Clemson is 90-15 and has recorded seven straight 10-win seasons.

However, Swinney and his family are ingrained into the Clemson Community. Through his All In Foundation, Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Clemson and its surrounding communities.

Two of his sons play for him at Clemson, while his youngest boy attends the local high school. He raised all three of his sons in Clemson after coming to Tigertown in the spring of 2003 as Tommy Bowden’s wide receivers’ coach.

“All I can tell you is man, I love my job, and I love Clemson,” Swinney said. “Y’all can look at my track record. I have only been at two places, so I have never been a guy that has worried about the next job. I always just try to be great where I am.

“I know those questions, sometimes … there have been jobs offered to me that nobody knows about and that is great because that is how I operate to this day and that is awesome. But, then you get stuff like this from people and they throw out your name. I get that it is fun to speculate and there is meant no ill will, but my complete focus is on Clemson and I hope I am here for a long, long, long, long time.”