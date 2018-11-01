Clemson offer 'would mean a lot' to 4-star running back

Clemson is starting to recruit the 2020 class more and more as the days go on, and offers are still continuing to roll out as time progresses.

2020 Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern running back Jordon Simmons recently visited Death Valley for the NC State game.

“It was a good visit, really enjoyed it,” he said.

Simmons doesn’t currently have an offer from the Tigers, but said he frequently hears from Virginia Tech, NC State, Florida, Mississippi State, Nebraska and LSU along with Clemson.

“I talked to coach (Tony) Elliott last week and told him I’ll be coming down for the game,” Simmons said.

Simmons got a taste of the game day atmosphere at Clemson’s biggest home game of the year and got to talk with the coaches while he was there.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back has also visited Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Florida so far this year.

He will most likely make his decision next March and drop his top five schools in December.

Simmons told The Clemson Insider that a Clemson offer “would mean a lot” at this point in his recruitment.

Time will tell if the Tigers pull the trigger. An offer is still definitely possible, and McEachern (Ga.) is always targeted by the Clemson coaching staff as an Atlanta metro area powerhouse.