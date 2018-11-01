Foster learning a lot from Ferrell

Clemson Defensive End Justin Foster spoke to the media earlier this week as the second-ranked Tigers prepare to play Louisville Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for noon and will be televised nationally by ABC.

Foster on FSU being his best game

“I think that was pretty much my best game played. I got in and did my job. I didn’t even realize I had five tackles until Coach V (Brent Venables) had told me when I got on the bus.”

Foster on being a part of such a historic win at Florida State

“It was great. We just went in there and did our thing. It just got out of control really quick.”

Foster on Clemson playing so many players each week

“I think it’s huge. Each week going in knowing you’re the backup, but you’re going to play. You just have to prepare like you’re a starter. Everybody on the team is pretty much a starter. You never know when you might get in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter. You’ve got to come in and do your job and prepare just like everyone is a starter.”

Foster on learning from Clelin Ferrell

“Cle puts in so much work, so much extra time. We don’t see it because we get out of practice and shower and stuff, and Cle is still here two or three hours watching film or he’s here an hour after practice doing drills working on his craft itself. That’s just a big thing I take from Cle. He puts in a lot of extra effort.”