4-star Tennessee OL has high interest in the Tigers

Eli Sutton is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country for the class of 2021. Just a sophomore, the Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy tackle has already collected early scholarship offers from LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Memphis.

Sutton (6-6, 265) is on Clemson’s radar as well and told TCI he is highly interested in the Tigers and hopes to earn an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program moving forward.

“Would love and appreciate greatly the chance to play there,” he said.

Sutton, who visited Clemson to work out at the Swinney Camp in June, feels he would be a fit with Clemson’s culture. Also, he is attracted to the championship winning tradition the Tigers have built under Swinney.

“The culture from being around campus and around the coaches I feel is one I can be in myself,” he said, “and the chance to compete for a title is important to me as well.”

Sutton has a connection to Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell through his father, who was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Vanderbilt in the early 2000s when Caldwell was the Commodores’ offensive line coach.

The younger Sutton has a lot of respect for Caldwell and thinks he may draw an evaluation visit to his school from Clemson’s staff in the future.

“I believe they will come by during the winter or summer,” he said. “I do not know for sure though.”

Sutton said he might visit Clemson again going forward but is currently not focused on visit plans, but rather helping his high school team win a state title. So far this season, he has been to Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Auburn and Kentucky.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 9 offensive tackle nationally and No. 80 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 class.