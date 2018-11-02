By the Stars: Louisville at Clemson

Coach Swinney spent the week talking about how Louisville is loaded with talent and the best 2-6 in the land.

Each week we take a look at how the talent matches up based on the rating for players coming out of high school on each team. The talent gap is much wider than the coach speak we heard this week.

Clemson Louisville Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Mekhi Becton LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Linwood Foy LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star Unranked Nathan Scheler C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Cole Bentley RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Lukayus McNeil RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Seth Dawkins WR TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Micky Crums TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 4-star Jawon Pass QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Trey Smith RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Jaylen Smith WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 4-star Dez Fitzpatrick WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Tabarius Peterson DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Michael Boykin DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star G.G. Robinson NT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Derek Dorsey DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 2-star Nick Okeke SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Dorian Etheridge MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 4-star C.J. Avery WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Rodjay Burns CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Khane Pass FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 4-star Dee Smith SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Cornelius Sturghill CB

At the beginning of the season, Louisville was a possible trap game for the Tigers, but now it looks like this will be a stat sheet stuffing game for both sides of the ball. The Tigers recruit at a much higher level than Louisville, which has struggled immensely as they start the post-Lamar Jackson era. Expect a similar outcome to last weeks game unless Jawon Pass finds some magic beans that turn him and the rest of his team into Alabama.