By the Stars: Louisville at Clemson

Coach Swinney spent the week talking about how Louisville is loaded with talent and the best 2-6 in the land.

Each week we take a look at how the talent matches up based on the rating for players coming out of high school on each team.  The talent gap is much wider than the coach speak we heard this week.

Clemson Louisville
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Mekhi Becton LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Linwood Foy LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star Unranked Nathan Scheler C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Cole Bentley RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Lukayus McNeil RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Seth Dawkins WR
TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Micky Crums TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 4-star Jawon Pass QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Trey Smith RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Jaylen Smith WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 4-star Dez Fitzpatrick WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Tabarius Peterson DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Michael Boykin DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star G.G. Robinson NT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Derek Dorsey DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 2-star Nick Okeke SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Dorian Etheridge MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 4-star C.J. Avery WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Rodjay Burns CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Khane Pass FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 4-star Dee Smith SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Cornelius Sturghill CB

At the beginning of the season, Louisville was a possible trap game for the Tigers, but now it looks like this will be a stat sheet stuffing game for both sides of the ball. The Tigers recruit at a much higher level than Louisville, which has struggled immensely as they start the post-Lamar Jackson era. Expect a similar outcome to last weeks game unless Jawon Pass finds some magic beans that turn him and the rest of his team into Alabama.

