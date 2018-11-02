By the Stars: Louisville at Clemson

Coach Swinney spent the week talking about how Louisville is loaded with talent and the best 2-6 in the land.
Each week we take a look at how the talent matches up based on the rating for players coming out of high school on each team. The talent gap is much wider than the coach speak we heard this week.
|Clemson
|Louisville
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Mekhi Becton
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Linwood Foy
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|Unranked
|Nathan Scheler
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|3-star
|Cole Bentley
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Lukayus McNeil
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|3-star
|Seth Dawkins
|WR
|TE
|Milan Richard
|4-star
|3-star
|Micky Crums
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|4-star
|Jawon Pass
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|Trey Smith
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Jaylen Smith
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|4-star
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Tabarius Peterson
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Michael Boykin
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|G.G. Robinson
|NT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Derek Dorsey
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|2-star
|Nick Okeke
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|Dorian Etheridge
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|4-star
|C.J. Avery
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Rodjay Burns
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|3-star
|Khane Pass
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|4-star
|Dee Smith
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|3-star
|Cornelius Sturghill
|CB
At the beginning of the season, Louisville was a possible trap game for the Tigers, but now it looks like this will be a stat sheet stuffing game for both sides of the ball. The Tigers recruit at a much higher level than Louisville, which has struggled immensely as they start the post-Lamar Jackson era. Expect a similar outcome to last weeks game unless Jawon Pass finds some magic beans that turn him and the rest of his team into Alabama.