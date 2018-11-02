Clemson recruiting: Louisville game visitor preview

Clemson will play host to a number of top prospects for Saturday’s noon game against Louisville at Death Valley.

The visitor list is headlined by a pair of prominent 2019 prospects: Oxford (Ala.) five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb and Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star running back Jerrion Ealy, an Ole Miss commitment.

Webb most recently visited Clemson for the NC State game on Oct. 20 after attending the Tigers’ All In Cookout in July. The nation’s top-ranked center is considering Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn ahead of his planned December decision during the early signing period.

Ealy, a two-sport star, committed to Ole Miss for both football and baseball last December. He is a big-time baseball prospect as well that many believe will be a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick. Clemson extended an offer to Ealy when he was on campus for the Orange & White spring game in April.

The Tigers will also welcome one of the Lone Star State’s best talents back to campus for the contest vs. Louisville. Southlake (Texas) Carroll 2020 four-star safety R.J. Mickens, the son of former Texas A&M and NFL defensive back Ray Mickens, is slated to be at Death Valley on Saturday after most recently visiting in June. The younger Mickens has an offer list that includes the likes of Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame along with Clemson. The Tigers offered him back in January.

Among other prospects expected to attend Clemson’s clash with Louisville are Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin 2019 wide receiver Alvin Toney; Highland Springs (Va.) 2020 four-star safety Malcolm Greene; Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes 2020 running back Rahjai Harris; Matthews (N.C.) Covenant Day School 2020 defensive tackle Wisdom Asaboro; and Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 2021 four-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Toney is a teammate of 2019 Clemson four-star linebacker commit LaVonta Bentley. Greene hails from the same high school as Clemson safety K’Von Wallace and received an offer from Clemson over the summer after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Asaboro holds offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Harris has visited Clemson numerous times in the past, including for the Syracuse game in September. Last but not least, Vandagriff participated in the Swinney Camp in June as well and carries early offers from Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, North Carolina and Michigan.

Those are just some of the prospects that TCI has confirmed are planning to visit Clemson on Saturday. Stay tuned to TCI all weekend for more on the visits.