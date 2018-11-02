Hemengway commits to Clemson

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell got some good news Friday afternoon when 2019 combo-guard Alex Hemenway committed to the Tigers. The 4-star prospect announced for Clemson at his high school.

The 6-4, 195-pound prospect from Castle High School in Indiana had an offer list that included Nebraska, Butler, DePaul, Belmont and Creighton.

Hemenway visited Clemson two years ago, but loved what he saw and picked the Tigers even though he hadn’t been back on campus. His father played high school basketball with Brownell.