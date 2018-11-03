ESPN’s GameDay crew has big expectations for Clemson

ESPN’s GameDay crew is not expecting Louisville to put up much of a fight this afternoon against No. 2 Clemson at Death Valley.

The Tigers are a 39-point favorite against a Louisville team that is 0-5 in the ACC and 2-6 overall. The Cardinals are looking to avoid its first six-game losing streak since 1998.

“That defense takes aim against Louisville. They’re nearly a 40-point favorite,” ESPN GameDay host Rece Davis said Saturday morning. “When the game starts, Clemson is going to run down the Hill for the 400th time in school history and then they are going run right over Louisville.”

In the month of October, Clemson averaged 53.4 points per game and gave up just 6.3 points. Louisville gave up 54 points per game last month, including 66 points to Georgia Tech and 56 to Wake Forest.

“Those great numbers we showed you on Clemson, Clemson is averaging 53 points per game the last three games. Do you know how many Louisville is giving up the last three games … 53 a game? Name your number. Name your number,” analyst David Pollack said.

Clemson played 84 players against NC State two weeks ago at Memorial Stadium and has played all 72 players on its travel roster against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Florida State. More than 50 players are playing in the first quarter for the Tigers this season.

“Clemson is notorious for playing 80 players a game in games like this, they may play hundred today. They’re going to be playing everybody,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit said.