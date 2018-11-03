TCI Game Day: Clemson-Louisville

CLEMSON, SC. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 2 Clemson battles Louisville in an Atlantic Division showdown. The Tigers hope to continue their run to an ACC Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m.



Television: ABC

Announcers: Mark Jones, Molly McGrath, Dusty Dvoracek

2018 Record: Clemson 8-0, Louisville 2-6

ACC Record: Clemson 5-0 , Louisville 0-5

Series History: Clemson leads 4-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 47-21 in 2017 at Louisville

NO. 2 CLEMSON AWAITS LOUISVILLE

No. 2 Clemson will return to Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 3 when the team plays host to the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Saturday’s pregame will mark a milestone for a unique Clemson tradition, as the Tigers will complete “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football” for the 400th time in history. The Tigers have run down The Hill prior

to every home game since 1942 with exception of the 1970-71 seasons, the first four games of 1972 and the first game of 1973.

Clemson enters November as one of four undefeated FBS teams. The 2018 season marks the 16th time in school history that the Tigers will enter November without a loss, including the third time under Head Coach Dabo

Swinney (2015, 2016 and 2018).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to open a season 9-0 for the fifth time in program history and the third time in the last four years (1948, 1981, 2015 and 2016). Clemson earned conference titles in all of the previous four seasons in

which it opened 9-0.

– Clemson winning the first nine games of a season for the third time under Head Coach Dabo Swinney (2015 and 2016). All other coaches in Clemson history have combined for two 9-0 starts, including one each by Frank

Howard and Danny Ford.

– Clemson attempting to win four consecutive games by at least 30 points for the first time in school history. The Tigers have earned wins of 60, 34 and 49 points in their last three contests.

– Clemson improving to 5-0 all-time against Louisville.

– Clemson winning its first five games against a school for the seventh time all-time. The Tigers previously won each of their first five contests against Appalachian State, The Citadel, Furman, Newberry, Virginia and Western

Carolina.

SERIES HISTORY VS. LOUISVILLE

Clemson and Louisville had never met prior to the Cardinals’ addition to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. The teams have played every year since as Atlantic Division foes.

Clemson holds an unblemished 4-0 mark against Louisville all-time, but those four wins have not come without drama. The teams first met in 2014 when the 3-2 Tigers hosted the 5-1 Cardinals at Death Valley. Clemson led 14-10 at halftime thanks to two non-offensive touchdowns, including a 72-yard punt return touchdown by Adam Humphries and a fumble recovery in the end zone by Grady Jarrett. Trailing 23-17 late, Louisville drove to

the Tiger two-yard line, but defensive lineman DeShawn Williams batted away a final Louisville pass to secure the win for Clemson.

A year later, Clemson won the first game contested between the two schools in Louisville, earning a 20-17 victory in both schools’ conference opener. Touchdown passes from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow and Jordan Leggett and two Greg Huegel field goals accounted for Clemson’s 20 points, while an interception by safety Jadar Johnson on the final play of the game sealed the victory for the visiting Tigers.

WHEN IN DOUBT, CLEMSON RESPONDS

In Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure, the Tigers have routinely responded well following dips in the AP rankings. Clemson dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP Poll on Sept. 17 despite a 31-point win against Georgia Southern the week before. Clemson responded to that most drop with a 28-point road win at Georgia Tech.

Clemson responded similarly in its most recent such contest at Wake Forest after dropping from No. 3 to No. 4. Under Swinney, Clemson is 21-4 in games in which it enters ranked lower in the AP Poll than it did in its

previous contest. This includes the 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 season openers in which Clemson opened the season lower than its ranking from the final game of the previous campaign. Clemson has now won its last 13

games when entering ranked lower in the AP Poll than in its previous game.

AVERAGE YARDAGE DIFFERENTIAL

Clemson has outgained its opponents by an average of 258.7 yards per game through the first eight games of the season, two yards ahead of top-ranked Alabama for the largest average yardage differential in the country. Clemson is one of only three schools in the country currently outgaining opponents by 200 or more yards per game.

RED HOT OCTOBER

In three games in the month of October, Clemson outscored its opponents by a total of 163-20. The 143-point scoring differential was Clemson’s fourthlargest in a single month in program history. All three months with larger differentials came in months with at least four games

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 72, Louisville 10

Will – Clemson 56, Louisville 0

Joanne – Clemson 63, Louisville 10