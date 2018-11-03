Will Swinney does something his dad couldn't

Will Swinney did something his dad could never do as a wide receiver at Alabama.

Second-ranked Clemson opened up the playbook in a 77-16 demolition of Louisville (2-7, 0-6 ACC), allowing Dexter Lawrence the opportunity to score a touchdown, Mitch Hyatt to catch a pass and Will Swinney to score his first career touchdown.

Swinney had a touchdown reception called back at Florida State after the official changed his mind on the field ruling the play an interception, a ruling that stood after the instant replay.

Saturday, on first and goal from the eight with 8:52 to play backup quarterback Chase Brice dumped the ball of to Swinney who scored easily for his first career touchdown.

Dabo Swinney reminisced about the moment following the Tigers’ (9-0, 6-0 ACC) lopsided win and looked forward to celebrating with his son when he got home.

“The biggest thing for me was seeing how happy his teammates were for him. Will is a grinder, he had a great camp, and he has worked really hard,” Swinney said. “It’s cool to see him rewarded and it was a cool moment as a dad too. . .I’m proud of him and it will be a good night at the Swinney house.”

Mitch Hyatt’s record setting day. On his 19th snap of the game, a four-yard reception by Amari Rodgers, tackle Mitch Hyatt broke center Dalton Freeman’s record (3,361 from 2009-12) for the most career snaps from scrimmage in Clemson history.

Hyatt made his 51st career start to add to his school record for career starts by an offensive lineman. It pulled him one start shy of kicker Chandler Catanzaro’s school record of 52 career starts.

Sean Pollard injury update. Gage Cervenka started in the place of Sean Pollard who did not play, at Florida State he left the game early with an apparent right wrist injury but did return.

Mark Fields did not play. Mark Fields did not play and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he is battling a groin injury.

400 straight. Prior to the game, Clemson completed “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football” for the 400th time in history. The Tigers have run down The Hill prior to every home game since 1942 with exception of the 1970-71 seasons, the first four games of 1972 and the first game of 1973.

Racking up points. With 240 points in the last four games, Clemson broke the previous team record for points in a four-game span, set in 1900 (208). That four-game stretch in 1900 featured point totals of 39, 12 and 35 prior to a 122-0 win vs. Guilford.

Clemson has now outscored its last four opponents (all ACC opponents) by a margin of 240-36. Clemson’s differential of 204 points is the largest in four consecutive ACC contests in conference history, surpassing Florida State’s margin of 184 points in 2000.

Tigers top Heisman. Clemson averaged a school-record 11.6 yards per play, breaking a record that had stood since 1903 (11.2 vs. Georgia Tech when John Heisman coached the Tigers).

For the second time this season, Clemson set a school record in yards per carry. The Tigers rushed for 13.3 yards per carry, surpassing the program record of 11.8, set earlier this season at Wake Forest.

Twice in one year. Clemson had three players (Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon) rush for 100 yards in the game. It marked the seventh time in team history and second time this season that Clemson had three different players rush for 100 yards in a single game. It marks the first time Clemson has accomplished the feat twice in one year.