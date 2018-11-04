Venables locked into 'Championship Phase'

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was happy with the way No. 2 Clemson’s defense played in its big win over Louisville Saturday but knows the Tigers need to stay focused as they take on Boston College next weekend and continue with the “Championship Phase” of the season.

Venables on the day overall

“The expectation isn’t to stop every play. Sometimes the other team has a good play call or they’re capable of executing plays. I think as much as anything there were three third downs early in the game… where we are just too casual in a spot or two on the field.”

Venables on improvements

“I don’t think that we’re dominant in every aspect yet. First play of the game they throw the ball in the dirt but we don’t execute. So there’s a whole lot of little things that are still there for us.”

Venables on his concerns going forward

“Guys staying hungry, and I say that because I don’t assume that they are going to. Sometimes the opponents are going to have a little more resistance than what we saw. But we’ve been tested this year… and our guys responded.”

Venables on the “Championship Phase”

“It’s exciting to be in November and to have a chance to play for a championship and to really get in the driver’s seat this week. Thankful to be in the position that we are, don’t take it for granted. Our guys have worked extremely hard to put themselves in this position.”

Venables on Boston College

“We’re going into a Lion’s Den this weekend. It’s the time you’re going to get your nose bloody this week. It’s a program, facing Boston College, that they know who they are. They have a great identity and we’re going to have to play with a great deal of physical toughness.”