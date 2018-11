ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was on College Football Live Monday and he was asked to describe Clemson’s 77-16 win over Louisville with one word.

Here is what he said.

“I’m going with surgical. I look at this Clemson performance and your quarterbacks throw 19 passes between them and five go for touchdowns, that is a clinical performance. And, you couple that with the way they are able to run the football and play on the defensive side, it is unbelievable to watch this team play right now.”