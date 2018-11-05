Local lineman recaps Saturday visit to Clemson

A local prospect on Clemson’s radar returned to campus for a visit this past Saturday.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2019 offensive lineman Mason Trotter attended the Tigers’ 77-16 win over Louisville at Death Valley.

“It was good,” Trotter said of the visit. “Me and my family really enjoyed it.”

Trotter (6-3, 270) made the short trip to Clemson with his mother and Dorman teammate John Gelotte, a 2019 offensive lineman committed to Duke.

“We liked the atmosphere and we got to see some of our old teammates,” Trotter said.

Clemson has been keeping its options open in its offensive line recruiting for this cycle, and Trotter is one the Tigers have been keeping tabs on. He worked out for Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, has been communicating with Caldwell since and had a chance to catch up with the staff Saturday.

“They told me to be patient and they like how I’m playing,” Trotter said. “They were also asking how my team was doing this year.”

Trotter has earned offers from Louisville, Syracuse, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, while Georgia Tech is showing interest as well. He doesn’t have a firm timetable for his decision but would ideally like to commit by the end of the season.

Of course, a Clemson offer would be a game-changer for the local lineman.

“It would mean everything to me,” he said. “I’ve wanted to go there for so long and it seems like it would be a great program to be a part of.”

Both Trotter and Gelotte were selected to play for the South Carolina team in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game, which will take place Dec. 15 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.