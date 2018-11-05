Scott excited about opportunity to play for division championship

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is very happy with the way the second-ranked Tigers have played up to this point in the season and is excited to take on Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., this Saturday.

Scott met with the media Monday to preview the game. Clemson can wrap up the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship with a win over the Eagles.

Scott on the Tigers wearing orange pants this week

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney, the one thing that he did when he took over was, I think, he kind of wanted to get a little bit of uniformity with our uniform policy, if you will. I think in the past it was kind of like the seniors got to vote on what they wore. Like this, that and the other. Coach Swinney wanted there to be some consistency. Really, he started that from the very beginning that we really only wear those orange pants when there is a championship on the line. So I think our guys know we have an opportunity to win a division championship this week and that means we get to put those orange pants on. It is something they look forward to and take a lot of pride in.”

Scott on the weather at Boston College this week

“Yeah I think the mindset of our guys is they get excited about all of those things that you’ve talked about. I think one of the things Coach Swinney has done a great job of instilling into our team and in our culture is the mindset. It doesn’t matter who we play, where we play, it doesn’t matter what time we play, what the weather is. At the end of the day is comes down to how we play.”

Scott on the intensity of the team right now

“I just like the focus we’ve had, the intensity in practice and in games. I feel like it’s been really good and we are getting better each week. That’s really what we want to do at this part of the season. We are in our “Championship Phase.”

Scott on the chemistry of the team

“I really like the chemistry and unselfishness of this group, really our whole team. But even specifically with myself talking about the offense. It’s awesome to see guys celebrating on the sideline with their teammates.”