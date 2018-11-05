Scott on Kendricks play at QB, Wilkins still pushing for snaps

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott discusses the package they put in for Derion Kendrick at quarterback against Louisville and how Christian Wilkins continues to push for snaps at quarterback.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says the Tigers will have to bring a level of toughness and physicality on Saturday that they have not needed all season when the they travel to No. 14 Boston (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott had plenty of praise for his offenses performance against Louisville. Coach Scott knows his offense will face one of their biggest challenges when they travel to (…)
A local prospect on Clemson’s radar returned to campus for a visit this past Saturday. Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman 2019 offensive lineman Mason Trotter attended the Tigers’ 77-16 win over Louisville at Death (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was thrilled to see Will Swinney get his first touchdown as a Tiger this past Saturday against Louisville. Scott talked about the touchdown and how Swinney has (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is very happy with the way the second-ranked Tigers have played up to this point in the season and is excited to take on Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., this (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 17. ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the (…)
Clemson rolled up 661 yards of total offense and scored 11 touchdowns in routing Louisville, 77-16, this past Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) outscored their opponents by 204 points in the (…)
Clemson played host to several top prospects for its game against Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley, including Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah. The Clemson Insider caught up with the Class (…)