Scott on Kendricks play at QB, Wilkins still pushing for snaps

Scott on Kendricks play at QB, Wilkins still pushing for snaps

Football

Scott on Kendricks play at QB, Wilkins still pushing for snaps

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott discusses the package they put in for Derion Kendrick at quarterback against Louisville and how Christian Wilkins continues to push for snaps at quarterback.

 

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 17. ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home