Swinney explains why this year’s team is so special

During his weekly call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what makes this year’s team so special and how playing so many players this season—the second-ranked Tigers played 94 this past Saturday against Louisville—will help the program in the future.

Clemson, who plays at Boston College on Saturday with an opportunity to win a fourth straight division title, played all 72 players on its travel roster at Georgia Tech, at Wake Forest and at Florida State. It played 84 players at home against NC State on Oct. 20 and last weekend it played the 94 against Louisville.

“It is a unique situation,” Swinney said. “There are a lot of these guys that are getting such valuable experience that are going to be in a completely different role next year. So, I think it has really been a blessing. I think this team is special for sure. They are trying to do things that have never been done and they are doing a pretty good job of it so far.

“The focus and the leadership are just unbelievable. I wish everyone had the opportunity to sit in these meetings that I get to sit in with our leadership group and see how dynamic these young people are. Again, to see a group of young people be so committed to something and so focused, you don’t see that very often these days. It is selfless. It has been a lot of fun to come to work with them every day. Man, I am trying everything I can to help them have the very best finish possible.”