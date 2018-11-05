Tajh's Take: In-depth on the College Football Playoff

Former Clemson All-American shares his thoughts each week on the Tigers and other topics related to college football.
In this edition of Tajh’s Take TCI’s college football analyst goes in-depth on the college football playoff.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 17. Saturday, Nov. 17 Pitt at (…)
Clemson rolled up 661 yards of total offense and scored 11 touchdowns in routing Louisville, 77-16, this past Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) outscored their opponents by 204 points in the (…)
Clemson played host to several top prospects for its game against Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley, including Woodbridge (Va.) five-star Antoine Sampah. The Clemson Insider caught up with the Class (…)
Co-offensive coordinator was again pleased with his offense in No. 2 Clemson’s 77-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday. Travis Etienne got the scoring started right out of the gate and the offense never (…)
It’s BC week at Clemson. What does that mean exactly? It means the athletic trainers are going to be extremely busy next Sunday when the players come in for treatments. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has (…)
Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon went over 100 yards for a second time this season in the second-ranked Tigers’ 77-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley on Saturday. Dixon ran for 116 yards, (…)
I’m sure whoever created the Louisville Cardinal’s logo with teeth didn’t envision a day when they would have no bite. We all expected them to lose, but expecting them to give up 77 points, well that (…)
Clemson, a.k.a. Wide Receiver U, had a great Sunday in the NFL as four former Tigers found the end zone for the respected NFL teams. Tampa Bay’s Adam Humphries scored twice against the Carolina Panthers (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not agree with the targeting call on cornerback A.J. Terrell which caused the Tigers’ starting cornerback to ejected from the game. Terrell was covering a punt with (…)