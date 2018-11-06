Lawrence says cold weather will not be an issue at BC

On Saturday, the temperature at No. 14 Boston College is expected to dip into the low 40s or high 30s before the end of the game in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

It will mark one of the coldest games No. 2 Clemson has played in a while when the game ends. However, it is not the first time the Tigers have played in cold weather. For quarterback Trevor Lawrence he played in several playoff games back in high school in North Georgia where the temperatures were in the 40s and 30s during several games.

He actually remembered a regular season game a few years back that was cold, too.

“I played in one game, it was an away game at the end of the season. It was like on Halloween,” he said. “It was like sleeting, with the wind blowing. It was 40 degrees. It was awful. That was probably the worst one I played in.”

“You just have to try and keep your hands warm,” Lawrence continued. “We will be fine. That is not something I am worried about.”

Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) can clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship with a win over the Eagles (7-2, 4-1 ACC).

Watch Lawrence’s interview with the media on TCITV: