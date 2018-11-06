Renfrow named Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist

The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced today that Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy. The honor is awarded annually to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

A former triple-option quarterback at Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Renfrow started his Clemson career as a walk-on after turning down scholarship offers from several FCS programs. He has since become one of the most prolific receivers in Clemson history.

Renfrow enters this week’s game against Boston College having recorded 1,894 receiving yards with 15 receiving touchdowns on 164 career receptions, the eighth-most career receptions in school history. Along the way, Renfrow has been responsible for some of Clemson’s most memorable performances, including a seven-catch, 88-yard, two-touchdown performance as a redshirt freshman in Clemson’s first College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama, and following that performance the next year by catching the game-winning touchdown pass against Alabama to secure Clemson’s second national championship in school history.

The selection committee will announce the top three Burlsworth Trophy finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 13th. Finalists will be honored and the winner of the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy will be announced Monday, Dec. 3rd at a luncheon in Springdale, Ark., hosted by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Burlsworth walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.