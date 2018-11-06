Wilkins: Lawrence changed his position from DT to decoy

Football

Christian Wilkins was pleased to see Dexter Lawrence finally get in the endzone Saturday.  Wilkins said Lawrence has been so upset about Wilkins getting all of the love that he changed his position from defensive tackle to decoy.

 

