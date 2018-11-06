Wilkins: Lawrence changed his position from DT to decoy

Christian Wilkins was pleased to see Dexter Lawrence finally get in the endzone Saturday. Wilkins said Lawrence has been so upset about Wilkins getting all of the love that he changed his position from defensive tackle to decoy.
Christian Wilkins was pleased to see Dexter Lawrence finally get in the endzone Saturday. Wilkins said Lawrence has been so upset about Wilkins getting all of the love that he changed his position from defensive tackle to decoy.
The Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced today that Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Burlsworth Trophy. The honor is awarded annually to the (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is excited to make a homecoming out of the trip to Chestnut Hill, Mass. this weekend as the second-ranked Tigers take on No. 14 Boston College. The junior who (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes where he is at with his top two quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence continues to get better each week, while Chase Brice’s progression as the backup quarterback continues to (…)
Local class of 2020 prospect Walker Lathrop is committed to play baseball at Furman. But last Saturday, the two-sport athlete from Seneca (S.C.) High School made an unofficial visit to Clemson as a (…)
With Clemson heading to No. 14 Boston College this Saturday, the second-ranked Tigers know the weather will be cold and possibly wet this weekend in Chestnut Hill, Mass. However, Clemson is focused on (…)
The Clemson men’s basketball team tips off the 2018-’19 season today when it hosts The Citadel at 7 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers have won 33 straight home openers and 15 straight (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said in the past, “It’s not about W-H-O, who we play, it’s about H-O-W, how we play.” That is the mindset No. 2 Clemson relies on every time it takes the field. Not (…)
On Saturday, the temperature at No. 14 Boston College is expected to dip into the low 40s or high 30s before the end of the game in Chestnut Hill, Mass. It will mark one of the coldest games No. 2 (…)
Clemson scored 11 touchdowns in its record-setting victory over Louisville this past Saturday at Death Valley, and one of those touchdowns was an 8-yard pop-pass from Chase Brice to Will Swinney. It (…)
During his weekly call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked what makes this year’s team so special and how playing so many players this season—the second-ranked Tigers played (…)