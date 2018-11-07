Lawrence named O'Brien Award semifinalist

The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Wednesday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the 2018 Davey O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Lawrence was the only freshman to earn a selection, joining a semifinalist list that included Ian Book (Notre Dame), Mason Fine (North Texas), Ryan Finley (NC State), Jake Fromm (Georgia), Will Grier (West Virginia), Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Justin Herbert (Oregon), D’Eriq King (Houston), Jordan Love (Utah State), Marcus McMaryion (Fresno State), McKenzie Milton (UCF), Gardner Minshew (Washington State), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), Shea Patterson (Michigan) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama).

This season, Lawrence has completed 123-188 passes for 1,549 yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, helping guide the nation’s seventh-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (538.0). He has already set school records for a true freshman in passing yards (1,549), passing touchdowns (18) and wins as a starting quarterback (five), and his 18 touchdowns rank first in the ACC despite Lawrence not starting any of the team’s first four contests.

Fan voting for the second round of balloting at VoteOBrien.org will remain open until 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 18. Fans are invited to cast their vote for the nation’s best college quarterback once daily per email address.

In conjunction with ESPN, the Davey O’Brien Foundation and its national selection committee will release the names of the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 19. The 2018 Davey O’Brien winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 6.