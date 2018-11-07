Ngata recaps Clemson official visit

Joseph Ngata flew all the way out from his hometown of Folsom, Calif., to make his official visit to Clemson this past weekend. The four-star wide receiver spent the weekend on campus and took in the Tigers’ 77-16 win over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley.

Ngata, who committed to the Tigers in July, recapped his official visit with The Clemson Insider:

TCI: How did you enjoy the official visit?

Ngata: “I loved it. This visit was reassuring and it also strengthened my love for Clemson.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit?

Ngata: “The highlight of my visit was seeing all the players having fun and being super focused at the same time.”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit and how did they enjoy it?

Ngata: “Both my parents came and they loved it. My mom enjoyed it the most. She was singing the fight song every single time Clemson scored.”

TCI: Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Ngata: “I was with Tee (Higgins) and he was really cool. He was making my parents and I laugh a lot so it was really nice for him to be spreading some of his joy.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches during the visit as you get ready to join the program?

Ngata: “They were ready for me to come in and be developed. One thing that coach (Dabo) Swinney said that stuck with me was, ‘I can’t wait for you to come and develop as a player and a person.’ Coach (Jeff) Scott was also talking about the amount of time left til I get to Clemson and in my head I was just thinking about all the opportunities there were as a team, player and person at Clemson.”