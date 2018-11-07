Trapp, Tigers already feeling more comfortable

Now that his freshman year is under his belt, sophomore guard Clyde Trapp feels more comfortable than ever and it showed in No.22 Clemson’s 100-80 victory over The Citadel Tuesday in the Tigers’ season opener at Littlejohn Coliseum.

“I felt good out there,” Trapp said after the game. “I felt comfortable. Coach did a great job in practice just telling me to stay confident and stay hungry. It helped me a lot out there on the court.”

Trapp finished the night with a career high of 13 points, which included a three-pointer and four out of five made free throws. Trapp also earned three assists and said he already feels smoother than last year.

“It’s been better than last year,” he said. “I have more chemistry with the two guards out there, Shelton (Mitchell) and Marcquise (Reed).

“Everything has been flowing in practice and Coach (Brad Brownell) does a good job of putting us all in positions to be successful.”

Trapp played in 29 games as a freshman, while earning a total of 53 points. He also finished 39 percent from the floor.

“I think everybody knows that Marcquise and Shelton are really good guards in the ACC so their focal points are on them,” he said.

With both Reed and Mitchell as veteran guards, Trapp knows he needs to be a versatile player ready to take on any role.

“Coach always tells us since they are going to be focal points,” he said, “everyone has to be ready to make shots. I think that’s kind of our focus as players, to be ready for the ball at any time.”