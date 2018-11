Clemson’s Christian Wilkins is a freak of an athlete.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman by trade can play virtually anywhere on the football field. Wilkins started at Clemson as a defensive tackle, switched to defensive end for his sophomore year, and has been spotted as a blocker on the offensive line, at running back, as a pass catcher, carried the ball on a fake punt and played some safety in the spring game.

What can’t this guy do?

–video courtesy ACC Digital Network