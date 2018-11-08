ESPN’s Galloway on the key for Boston College against Clemson

On ESPN’s College Football Countdown show Thursday night, analyst Joey Galloway weighed in on second-ranked Clemson’s upcoming game against No. 17 Boston College this Saturday.

“This is a BC offense that has to run the football,” Galloway said. “They have to get A.J. Dillon going. This is a bigger running back. He missed a couple games this season because of injury, but he’s been back the last two games. He’s been physical and he’s second in the ACC in rushing. They’ve got to get him going.

“They’ve got to hold the ball. That’s the key, time of possession. If they hold it, keep Trevor Lawrence and those guys on the sideline, they’ve got a chance to keep this a low-scoring game.”