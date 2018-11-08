Thornton dominates in Tigers’ win

It was the Clemson women’s basketball team who walked away with a win on Thursday as they defeated Wofford by a score of 85-77 to open up their season at Littlejohn Coliseum.

While the Lady Tigers trailed most of the first half and into the second, the team was able to keep it close throughout the first three quarters. Down seven points with 1:24 left in the 1st, Kobi Thornton caressed an offensive rebound and finished inside making the score 24-20, stopping a Wofford run.

Trailing by six with under two minutes left in the second quarter, Clemson’s Chyna Cotton started a 6-0 run to tie up the game heading into the half. The Tigers headed into the half tied at 47, but would come out the second half a different team defensively.

“We get a lot of energy from our steals” said first year Clemson head coach Amanda Butler. “We also gave up a lot of points, but we were really tough on defense when it mattered most, especially in the fourth quarter. That’s when we really play our best defense.”

Clemson dominated Wofford defensively as they recorded 16 steals in comparison to Wofford’s 8.

Clemson took control in the second half and wouldn’t look back as the team outscored Wofford 38 to 30 in the half. The team was led by Kobi Thornton as she scored 25 of the Tigers points.

“That’s the type of player Kobi is” said Butler. “I’m really proud of her consistency from beginning to the end of the game. She played through a lot of fatigue but she’s very tough matchup. There’s not really anybody on their team that could check Kobi as a rebounder and even as a scorer.”

The big difference in the game for the Tigers was their points in the paint as they outscored Wofford in the paint 48 to 18.

Thornton was able to help seal the victory for the Tigers, as she recorded a double double for her efforts, totaling 12 rebounds as well. She was also active on the defensive end picking up a pair of steals and blocks in the paint.

The Lady Tigers will next Sunday as they take on Lipscomb at 2:00, at Litttlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.