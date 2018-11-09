By the Stars: Clemson at Boston College

Clemson demolished Louisville in an unbelievable fashion last week, putting up 77 defense against a defense that would’ve struggled with a high school team. The Tigers are peaking on both sides of the ball at the right time, and they should continue to rumble this week against Boston College. Let’s see how they measure up against the Eagles.

Clemson Boston College Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Aaron Monteiro LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Sam Schmal LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Jon Baker C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Chris Lindstrom RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Ben Petrula RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Kobay White WR H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 2-star Tommy Sweeney TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 3-star Anthony Brown QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star A.J. Dillon RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Jeff Smith WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Chris Garrison TE Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Zach Allen DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Tanner Karafa DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Ray Smith NT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 3-star Wyatt Ray DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 2-star Kevin Bletzer SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 3-star Connor Strachan MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Max Richardson WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 2-star Taj-Amir Torres CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Lukas Denis FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star Unranked Will Harris SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 2-star Hamp Cheevers CB

No suprise here. Clemson is head and shoulders above Boston College at every position. This should be a tough fought matchup in Chestnut Hill, especially with ESPN College Gameday in the air and the cold temperatures that come with being in Boston in November. A.J. Dillon is no joke but BC’s offensive line will have to play out of their mind to hold back Clemson’s defensive front four. The last time the Tigers traveled to Alumni Stadium, they took down the Eagles 56-10. Expect a similar outcome if Clemson plays like they have the past several weeks.