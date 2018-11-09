By the Stars: Clemson at Boston College

Clemson demolished Louisville in an unbelievable fashion last week, putting up 77 defense against a defense that would’ve struggled with a high school team. The Tigers are peaking on both sides of the ball at the right time, and they should continue to rumble this week against Boston College. Let’s see how they measure up against the Eagles.
|Clemson
|Boston College
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Aaron Monteiro
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Sam Schmal
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|3-star
|Jon Baker
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|3-star
|Chris Lindstrom
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Ben Petrula
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|3-star
|Kobay White
|WR
|H-Back
|Garrett Williams
|4-star
|2-star
|Tommy Sweeney
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Anthony Brown
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|3-star
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Chris Garrison
|TE
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|3-star
|Zach Allen
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|3-star
|Tanner Karafa
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Ray Smith
|NT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|3-star
|Wyatt Ray
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|2-star
|Kevin Bletzer
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|3-star
|Connor Strachan
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|3-star
|Max Richardson
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|2-star
|Taj-Amir Torres
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|3-star
|Lukas Denis
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|Unranked
|Will Harris
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|2-star
|Hamp Cheevers
|CB
No suprise here. Clemson is head and shoulders above Boston College at every position. This should be a tough fought matchup in Chestnut Hill, especially with ESPN College Gameday in the air and the cold temperatures that come with being in Boston in November. A.J. Dillon is no joke but BC’s offensive line will have to play out of their mind to hold back Clemson’s defensive front four. The last time the Tigers traveled to Alumni Stadium, they took down the Eagles 56-10. Expect a similar outcome if Clemson plays like they have the past several weeks.