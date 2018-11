David Skara scored 16 points and Amir Simms added 14 more as No. 22 Clemson downed NC Central, 71-51, Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Skara was 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

Simms said his focus and the focus of the team was on the defensive end. He said they wanted to get that edge back on the defensive end.

Watch Simms and Skara on TCITV: