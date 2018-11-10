Missed opportunities, mistakes keep BC close in the first half

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 216 yards and one touchdown, but No. 2 Clemson clings to a 13-7 lead at halftime over No. 17 Boston College.

It’s amazing the Tigers did not lead by more. They outgained BC 260 yards to 24 in the opening 30 minutes. However, miscues in the kicking game cost Clemson.

The Tigers allowed a 74-yard punt return by BC’s Michael Walker and then a muffed punt by Amari Rodgers cost them another possession.

Clemson took the opening kickoff and drove the football 59 yards in seven plays. Huegel capped the drive with a 30-yard field with 12:12 to play in the first quarter. The key play of the drive was a 41-yard Lawrence to Amari Rodgers pass play down the near sideline.

On BC’s first series, starting quarterback Anthony Brown was taken out of the game after he appeared to have injured his shoulder following a Christian Wilkins’ hit.

After Clemson was held on its next possession Walker returned Will Spier’s punt 74 yards for their lone touchdown of the half.

The Tigers responded on their next possession when one on fourth-and-goal from the Boston College 2-yard line, Lawrence threw a touchdown pass off play-action to tight end Milan Richard. The play was set up after the Tigers went into their “Fridge Package” with Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

Richard’s touchdown gave Clemson a 10-7 lead with 1:28 to play in the first quarter.

Huegel later added a 23-yard field goal to extend their lead to 13-7 at the break.

Clemson’s defense held the Eagles to 24 yards on 24 plays, including just one yard on the ground. They had just three first downs and were 2-of-7 on third down.