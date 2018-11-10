Swinney not overly concerned with weather

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—No. 17 Boston College consistently brings an aggressive front to the table and this season it forces turnovers as good as anybody in the ACC. The Eagles have the conference leader in sacks in Wyatt Ray (nine) as well as the leader in interceptions in Hamp Cheevers.

Second-ranked Clemson has the opportunity to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division for the fourth straight season for an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

ESPN’s College Gameday is on campus at Boston College for the first time since 2009 and at its first Clemson game since the ACC Championship in 2017. The Gameday crew’s Tom Rinaldi caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to ask him about the Eagle defense.

“Make sure we communicate well and ID the fronts to get everybody on the same page. It’s the same thing we do every single week, try not to have negative plays and protect our quarterback which will be a pretty big key in today’s game,” Swinney said. “They are a very big, stout, good and aggressive front.”

Everybody in the media is concerned with how the Tigers will handle the forecast of temperatures in the 30s and Rinaldi pointed out that Trevor Lawrence has never played a game north of Virginia. Swinney did not seemed to concerened about those notes.

“I can’t confirm that but shoot it’ll be the same conditions for both teams and you just go out there and play and have fun with it,” Swinney said. “We have to stay focused on the job not the things you can’t control.”

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. in Alumni Stadium on ABC.