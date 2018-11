The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions made a stop at Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Conn., on Friday to see four-star Clemson quarterback commitment Taisun Phommachanh.

While there, TCI also caught up with Phommachanh’s head coach, Pierce Brennan, who had plenty of praise for his star signal-caller and the future Tiger.

Watch our interview with Brennan about Phommachanh on TCITV: