ESPN analyst says Clemson’s defense is ‘ferocious’

A big reason why Clemson beat Boston College, 27-7, on Saturday, and won its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division Title, is due to its defense.

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) held BC to 113 total yards, including just nine yards rushing. All-ACC running back A.J. Dillon ran for just 39 yards on 16 carries.

“The number one reason why Clemson clinched the Atlantic is there defense,” ESPN analyst Joey Galloway said on College Football Final Sunday morning. “Their defense has been completely nasty all season long. We knew about these guys, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell. You can see the quickness. When they are not even lined up. It did not matter. They can shoot the gaps and they can get there.”

Clemson is tied with Alabama for the national lead in scoring defense and ranks second in the country in total defense, third in rushing defense and ninth in passing defense.

“They held this Boston College team to nine yards rushing. This defense has been ferocious,” Galloway said. “Brent Venables, at times, I think he sends blitzes just for fun, just because he gets bored. They don’t need to.

“The way Clemson plays defense, it is very similar to teams like Alabama. They get their stops. They did not give up a touchdown in their biggest challenge and biggest game of the season. That is why they won their division.”