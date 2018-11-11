Lawrence shines when he had to

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Trevor Lawrence did not seem phased in his first night start of the season as second-ranked Clemson defeated No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to clinch its fourth consecutive Atlantic Division title.

The freshman completed 29-of-40 passes on the night for 295 yards and one touchdown, while also running for another touchdown.

After the game, Lawrence was awarded the Leather Helmet Award as the game’s most valuable player as awarded by the Boston College Gridiron Club.

Lawrence on winning the leather helmet

“It’s really cool. We talked a little bit about it this week. Just about how Travis (Etienne) won it last year. It’s cool to win it. I feel like we played well, played tough. Obviously, it was cold out there. They have a good team so it was cool for us to play well against a big team.”

Lawrence on the way he ran the read-option

“Yeah, I mean they did some good stuff, gave us some different looks but I’m going to take it when it’s there. We have a good scheme. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing obviously and fix some of the things that we could do a little better.”

Lawrence on his confidence

“(I’m) not really nervous. Obviously, it was a big game so we were ready. I feel like we had a really good week of preparation, so definitely every week just building more confidence.”

Lawrence on the big deal made about the weather

“At the end of the day it’s still football. You have to come out and play. The weather isn’t going to win the game. Obviously, they are more used to it than us but at the end of the day you just have to come out and play.”

Lawrence on his play

“I felt comfortable. We knew coming in it was going to be a colder game. Still we missed some plays when we could’ve put it away a litter earlier but I’m just proud of the guys and the way we fought.”