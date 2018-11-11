Muse hones in on game rather than weather

Clemson safety Tanner Muse led the second-ranked Tigers with 10 tackles in a 27-7 victory Saturday at Alumni Stadium at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Muse helped the Tigers hold BC to 113 total yards, including just nine rushing yards. A.J. Dillon, the ACC’s leading rusher, was held to 39 yards on 16 carries.

Muse on having the most tackles

“It was good. The game plan for me was to get in the box point of this game. I knew that was going to be demanded of me to make a lot of tackles so it was good to get out there and rattle some heads a little bit.”

Muse on holding BC to 9 rushing yards

“It’s been really impressive. I don’t really think about stats going into the game but when we hear the stats we think ‘wow that really happened’. It’s really uplifting for us and it’s left a lot of meat on the bones. I’m ready to get back and look at the film.”

Muse on slowing down Dillon

“We knew we were going to get a heavy dose of A.J. Dillon so we were prepared in the back of our minds that we had to test him and see what he had for us. I think we showed him what we had for him tonight.”

Muse on focusing on the game plan

“We hear it all, obviously, because of the media. We just really try to hone in and let our plays show. There’s always a story before the game, but there is also a story after. We just wanted to have a complete 180 of what they were saying before the game.”

Muse on the cold weather

“Pregame I noticed it was a little bit nippy. But after that, we got our feet running and stuff like that and it didn’t bother me.”