CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney threw some shade at the media following the second-ranked Tigers 27-7 win over Boston College Saturday night.

The media, especially the national media, made all the noise about how the Tigers would struggle Saturday night at Alumni Stadium due to the cold weather.

Swinney joked he was surprised his team didn’t “freeze up” Saturday night and said the media didn’t do their homework.