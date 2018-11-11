Wilkins will do something no other Tiger has done before

If you have not noticed, Christian Wilkins likes to stand out.

Not only does Clemson’s All-American defensive tackle stand out at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, but he also stands out off the field. Wilkins is known for his antics, like walking in on Dabo Swinney’s press conference following the second-ranked Tigers’ win at Boston College Saturday and then opening a bag of Sun Chips while Swinney spoke to the media.

“Christian is a very dynamic and unique young man,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference call with the media. “I have just loved my time that I have had with him and having a chance to share part of his life and my life together. Knowing we will have a relationship forever. I’m going to miss him.”

Wilkins will do something next Saturday at Death Valley no one else has ever done at Clemson. He will become the first Tiger to be honored on two different Senior Days, when the 2018 seniors are honored with a solo run down the Hill.

Swinney allows classroom and on-the-field seniors to participate in Senior Day Festivities each year. Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC) will hold Senior Day activities prior to kickoff for the Tigers’ 7 p.m. game against Duke.

“Deshaun Watson and those guys, Mike Williams, they were all graduates in December. We do that based on academics, not eligibility,” Swinney said. “Cle (Ferrell) is a guy that we have honored as a senior all year, but he will be one of those guys that will be graduating in December, though technically he has another year of eligibility.

“It is just like last year, Christian wasn’t sure he knew what he was going to do. Christian was graduating in December, so we went ahead and honored him as a senior and he decided to come back. So, he might be my first player that has been honored twice. That is kind of a classy Christian, if you will. That is kind of a two-time curtain call for Christian Wilkins.”

Swinney not happy with muffed punt call. Swinney was asked about the apparent blown call on Amari Rodgers’ muffed punt from Saturday, which could have been called a kick-catch interference.

The Clemson coach was pretty straightforward when asked if it was interference.

“Yes,” Swinney said. “I think they just missed a call and it happens, but I thought it was pretty clear.”

Injury updates. Swinney said there is nothing new to report as of Sunday evening on left tackle Mitch Hyatt’s status which he referred to as a stinger following Saturday’s win over BC.

He reported that a few other players were a little banged up after the win at Boston College, but did not dive into further details.