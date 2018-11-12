Lawrence, Wilkins awarded ACC weekly honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ACC Rookie of the Week) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC weekly honors for their performances in Clemson’s 27-7 victory at Boston College on Saturday.

With the two selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 454 ACC weekly honors since 1978. Clemson players have earned a total of 14 selections thus far in 2018.

Last week, Lawrence posted career highs in completions (29) and pass attempts (40) while accounting for 295 passing yards. He threw his ACC-leading 19th touchdown pass of the season in addition to scoring his first career rushing touchdown on a six-yard run.

Lawrence’s selection is his fourth of the season, joining honors after performances at Georgia Tech, vs. NC State and at Florida State. It is Clemson’s fifth Rookie of the Week selection this season, including running back Lyn-J Dixon’s selection at Wake Forest. Lawrence becomes the first Clemson player to earn four Rookie of the Week selections from the ACC since Sammy Watkins in 2011.

Wilkins recorded five tackles, including one for loss, against Boston College in helping the Tigers limit the Eagles to only nine rushing yards. Wilkins also lined up in the offensive backfield on the Tigers’ go-ahead touchdown pass from Lawrence to tight end Milan Richard. This week, Wilkins can break Jim Stuckey’s school record for career starts by a defensive tackle (40 from 1976-79).

Despite being a two-time All-America and All-ACC selection, the ACC weekly honor is the first of Wilkins’ career. It is Clemson’s second Defensive Lineman of the Week selection this season, joining defensive end Clelin Ferrell’s selection following a win at Texas A&M in September.