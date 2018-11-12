Recruits react to Clemson’s win over BC, fourth straight division title

Second-ranked Clemson defeated then No. 17 Boston College, 27-7, on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. With the win, the Tigers captured their fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title and earned the chance to play for a fourth straight ACC Championship.

Clemson’s defense allowed only 113 total yards to the Eagles, including just 9 yards rushing, while posting four sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, the Tigers totaled 424 yards of offense and racked up 19 first downs.

The victory was Clemson’s eighth straight over Boston College and clinched an eighth consecutive season with 10 or more wins, extending a program record.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits for their reactions to the victory. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson commit Joseph Ngata, 2019 WR, Folsom (Calif.): “It’s crazy to see the execution of the offense and defense to that level in college football. BC was a good team but Clemson was just playing at a totally different level. I’m glad to see the success for the coaches and the players because they earn it every week. The fourth straight division title just tells you how special this program is.”

Clemson commit Keith Maguire, 2019 LB, Malvern (Pa.) Prep: “It was a statement game. They played great defense and showed how dominant they could be.”

Clemson commit Tayquon Johnson, 2019 DT, Williamsport (Md.): “It was great. A nice game to watch.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “They played a heck of a game and it just makes me even more excited to play for Clemson!”

Will Putnam, 2019 OL, Tampa (Fla.) Plant: “I think that’s just the standard Clemson has set for themselves. It’s awesome how they are able to continually have success. That shows a lot about the players and the coaches.”

D.J. Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco: “They are doing something special over there at Clemson.”

Julian Fleming, 2020 WR, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia: “They’re running through everyone and looking sharp doing it!”

E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “To me it’s great to see a team I have an offer from win in a good division, but it’s a standard for Clemson to win the ACC title now. They expect to do that. They are chasing after a much bigger thing now and that’s a national championship.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “Great win on the road for the Tigers winning their fourth straight division title. Clemson means business when they put on those orange britches.”

Desmond Evans, 2020 DE, Sanford (N.C.) Lee County: “It was a great game played by both sides I believe. And the fourth straight division title means that every day they go in and put in the work, the grind, to be on top.”

Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “That win clinched Clemson their division and it shows that they also have a dynasty brewing in Death Valley.”

Weston Franklin, 2021 OL, Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County: “It shows that Coach Dabo has built a great recruiting staff. It also shows that he is building a successful program at Clemson and teaching his players more than just the game of football and what it takes to be successful off the field as well.”