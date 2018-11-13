New CFP rankings, all chalk

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the third College Football Playoff ranking which was released Tuesday night.

Alabama is still No. 1, followed by the Tigers at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Clemson, who will host Duke on Saturday, is coming off a 27-7 win at then No. 17 Boston College. The Eagles are now ranked No. 20 in the ranking.

The Tigers also have a win over No. 12 Syracuse.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP Playoff ranking is Clemson’s 21st straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 28 CFP rankings. This is the seventh time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all 27 CFP rankings.

The Tigers are now 10-0 and 7-0 in the ACC.

College Football Playoff Ranking 11-13-18