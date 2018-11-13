WR target gives latest on Clemson, recruitment

One wide receiver prospect high up on Clemson’s recruiting board for the class of 2020 is E.J. Williams.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout received an offer from Clemson in July following his strong showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He has visited Death Valley a couple of times this season with Central teammate and Clemson commitment Ray Thornton – first for the season opener versus Furman and then for the NC State game last month.

Williams (6-3, 185) also has offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi State, among others, but feels the Tigers are recruiting him the hardest currently.

“They really want me to be a part of the Clemson family,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “They are probably coming at me the hardest. They show me a lot of love.”

Williams has a connection to Clemson through Thornton as well as one of his former Central teammates, Clemson star freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross. He has a close relationship with both Thornton and Ross and has kept a close eye on Ross during the season.

“He is certainly making his presence known with the Clemson Tigers, and he did the same at Central,” Williams said of Ross. “I’m really proud of my brother and I hope he continues to make a great impact.”

Watching Ross rack up 25 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns through 10 games as a freshman this season has shown Williams that he, too, could make a big impact at Clemson as a first-year player should he choose to go there.

“That shows a lot about the WR coaching and the coaching staff as a whole. It shows they are not afraid to put freshmen in if they think they can produce more than the guys that are already there as sophomores, juniors and seniors,” Williams said. “And it plays a big role in my decision on whether I think I could fit in at the program and be able to get the chance to compete for a starting position or a lot of playing time.”

Along with Clemson, Williams cited Auburn, Florida State, Florida and LSU as the schools he has been in most frequent contact with.

Williams made a visit to LSU two weekends ago before going to Georgia last weekend. He is set to visit Alabama this weekend and plans to check out Florida State next weekend.

As Williams focuses on finishing his junior season in strong fashion, he is putting his recruitment on the back burner and claiming no favorites right now.

“I don’t know at this time. I’m more focused on my team winning a state championship,” he said. “I’m happy I have all the offers and schools interested in me. It’s truly a blessing.”

When does Williams want to make his commitment decision?

“Sometime next year,” he said.

Williams was credited with 28 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns through his first eight games this season. Central currently has a perfect 11-0 record heading into its game against McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) in the second round of the Class 7A Playoffs this Friday.