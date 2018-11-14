Do ESPN analysts think Clemson is too heavily favored vs. Duke?

Do ESPN analysts think Clemson is too heavily favored vs. Duke?

Football

Do ESPN analysts think Clemson is too heavily favored vs. Duke?

On ESPN’s College Football Live on Wednesday, ESPN analysts Trevor Matich and David Pollack were asked if they think that the spread for second-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Duke on Saturday at Death Valley is too high or too low. The Tigers are a 28-point favorite.

Matich: “I think that’s a little high. But this game interests me because of all coaches, David Cutcliffe of Duke will know how to scheme problems for a true freshman quarterback, and I’m interested to see how Trevor Lawrence handles it.”

Pollack: “How about that guy Daniel Jones playing QB. That dude is a beast. He’s healthy again. 6-foot-5. Really good in the pocket. I think the weakness of Clemson’s defense is obviously not the defensive line. I think they can make some plays in the passing game. I think that’s too high. I think it will be a 20-point game.”

, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home