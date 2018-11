Clemson got 26 points from Marcquise Reed and 12 points and 8 rebounds from Amir Simms as the No.19 Tigers beat Sam Houston State 74-59 Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Point guard Shelton Mitchell added 13 points and four assists in the win.

Here is a photo gallery of all the a action as the Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season. PHOTO GALLERY