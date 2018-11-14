Putnam previews Clemson official visit, talks decision timeline

Clemson will play host to a major target for an important visit this weekend as Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam will come to town for an official visit.

Putnam (6-4, 280), one of the top-ranked offensive guards in the country, has not visited Clemson since March. So, the Tigers will roll out the orange carpet this weekend and try to make a big impression on the Sunshine State standout.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Putnam, who gave some insight as to what he is hoping to get out of the official visit.

“I just want to absorb it all, see the game, be around the coaches and players more,” Putnam said. “Just catch the vibe.”

Putnam took an official visit to Auburn in September before traveling to Florida State for another official visit in October.

Will Clemson be the last visit for Putnam before he renders his decision?

“Yes,” he confirmed to TCI.

Putnam has a timeline in mind for when he may announce his commitment.

“Maybe like the first week of December,” he said. “After Thanksgiving.”

Putnam is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 offensive guard for the 2019 class by both ESPN and 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 6 guard nationally.

Clemson currently has one commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2019 class, from Pensacola (Fla.) four-star Hunter Rayburn.