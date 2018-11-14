Swinney explains what makes Dexter Lawrence so special

Dexter Lawrence just did not power his way through the Louisville defensive front to get into the end zone a few weeks back, he first finessed his way to the spot and then he bulldozed the Cardinal defenders that got in his way.

If you go back and watch Lawrence’s 2-yard run in second-ranked Clemson’s 61-point victory on Nov. 3, you will notice he first makes a jump to his left to find the hole before he plows the football into the end zone. That one play is a perfect example of how nibble the 6-foot-5, 345-pound defensive tackle can be on his feet.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lawrence is just as nibble, powerful and quick as he gets off the ball and breaks through double teams as well as anyone that plays the defensive tackle position.

“I think it’s the combination of his agility and size,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “There’s very few guys that are 345 pounds that have the body composition that he has. He’s 345 but he is a muscle. And his composition is really good. And then you couple that with his unique agility, ability to change direction, just strength, makes him really, really special.”

Lawrence’s agility, strength, speed and size has him projected to be a first-round draft pick in next April’s NFL Draft. Some think he could even be a top 10 pick when it is all said and done.

This season, the junior has 29 tackles, 21 solo with three tackles for loss, including a half sack. He is tied for the team lead with 10 tackles.

“And then he’s a high character young man that just plays with a tremendous motor and effort,” Swinney said. “So, those are a lot of great characteristics. Certainly, his measurables, but I think it’s his immeasurables that make him special.”