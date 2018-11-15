Newly offered WR plans to visit Clemson

Clemson’s latest offer went out this week to a rising wide receiver recruit from the Yellowhammer State.

Montevallo (Ala.) 2020 wide receiver JJ Evans reported an offer from the Tigers on Monday.

“It felt really good,” Evans told The Clemson Insider.

Evans (6-3, 185) has seen his recruitment take off recently, as offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Tennessee have come rolling in this month as well. His offer sheet also includes Mississippi State and Southern Cal, among others.

Evans was informed of the offer from Clemson by assistant Todd Bates, his area recruiter.

“Coach Bates called me and told me,” Evans said. “Coach Bates told me how they call themselves WRU, and he told me you could get a chance to play as a freshman because they believe in how are you going to learn if you don’t play. Then he told me that he liked my film and that they wanted to offer me.”

Evans is interested in Clemson, as evidenced by the fact he is already planning to visit Clemson.

“Next week [for the South Carolina game Nov. 24],” Evans said.

In 10 games as a junior this season, Evans has recorded 66 receptions for 1,632 yards and 18 touchdowns.