4-star Tennessee OL can’t wait to be back in Tigertown Saturday

This weekend, Clemson will get a big offensive lineman from the Volunteer State back on campus for the first time since last fall.

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic 2020 four-star Bryn Tucker is set to return for the Duke game on Saturday.

“Man I’m excited,” Tucker told The Clemson Insider. “It’s going to feel great being back in Tigertown.”

Tucker (6-5, 305) most recently visited Clemson for the Auburn game in September 2017. He will be accompanied by his mother and father Saturday.

According to Tucker, he has been in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell of late.

“He said he’s excited to get me back down and see my family,” Tucker said.

Tucker has collected nearly 20 scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

In July, Tucker named a top five of Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Where does he stand as far as favorites now, and how would Clemson factor into the mix with an offer?

“Everything is the same right now but with an offer from Clemson you never know,” he said.

Tucker said he plans to make his commitment decision after he takes his official visits, though he isn’t sure yet when he will go on those visits.

Tucker has made unofficial visits this season to Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite.