Come watch the changing of the guard

Since 2010 members of the Clemson University Pershing Rifles Company C-4 have been guarding the Scroll of Honor across the street from Clemson Memorial Stadium 24 hours prior to kick off to the annual Military Appreciation Day Game. Each hour there is a changing of the guard ceremony similar to the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.

This year’s event will begin at 7 p.m., on Friday and continue to kickoff of the Clemson-Duke football game at 7 p.m., on Saturday.

There will be a flag exchange ceremony at 3:30 pm on Friday at the Scroll of Honor.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Scroll of Honor to pay respect to the 491 Clemson men who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

WW I – 32

Nicaraguan Campaign – 1

WWI/WWII Interwar Period – 2

WW II – 376

Korean War -19

Cuban Missile Crisis – 1

Vietnam War – 31

The Cold War – 26

Global War on Terrorism – 3

If you are unable to attend this event go to http://www.clemson.edu/webcams/?q=scroll to watch live the changing of the guard each hour.

For more information about the Scroll of Honor go to https://cualumni.clemson.edu/scrollofhonor

For more information about the Clemson Corps contact Lt. Col. Steve Best, US Army (Ret.) Chairman, Clemson Corps Board of Directors, sbest79724@bellsouth.net

For more information about the Pershing Rifles contact Pershing Rifle Commander Athena Blair at athenab@g.clemson.edu

Company Charlie of the 4th regiment of the National Society of Pershing Rifles was founded at Clemson University in 1939 as an elite drill platoon. Only the best drilled cadets were offered membership and it was an honor to be selected. Pershing Rifles is the only drill team at Clemson to have survived through the years and it is one of the last few reminders of Clemson’s Cadet Corps, Military Traditions, and Military History.

Company C-4 plays a very active role in the University and the surrounding communities by performing military drill and ceremonies at football games, Clemson ring ceremony, military funerals and military weddings to name a few.

Every year, the Clemson’s Pershing Rifles compete in a National Drill Competition where they face off against other universities from around the country. Company C-4 has won 10 National Championships during a 13 year period.