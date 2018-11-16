Update on in-state running back Harris

Class of 2020 running back Rahjai Harris has long been on Clemson’s radar and has visited campus numerous times over the years, including twice this season. The local prospect from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes attended the Tigers’ game against Syracuse in September and returned to Death Valley for the Louisville game earlier this month.

As a junior this season, Harris has recorded around 800 total yards of offense and scored close to 10 touchdowns despite missing a handful of games with a fractured ankle.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Harris to get the latest following his visit for the Louisville game and more.

TCI: How did you enjoy the visit to Clemson for the Louisville game?

Harris: “The visit was great! I felt at home this time, wasn’t scared to be myself while watching and enjoying myself. This visit was special to me and also to my brother RJ.”

TCI: What does your brother think of Clemson?

Harris: “He loves it! That was his first time. He saw all the coaches showing love and he enjoyed it so much.”

TCI: What did you hear from Clemson’s coaches while you were on campus?

Harris: “Same thing. They are very interested, just being patient with everything.”

TCI: What do you think of what you’ve seen from Clemson’s offense this season, especially the running game?

Harris: “I love the way Clemson runs the ball! I also love their offense. Our offense is kind of alike.”

TCI: What other schools have you been in contact with lately?

Harris: “Virginia Tech, Michigan State and East Carolina.”

TCI: How are you doing health wise after the ankle injury?

Harris: “I’m good now. I’m back playing.”