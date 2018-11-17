By the Stars: Duke at Clemson

Clemson might not have piled on the points last week, but the Tigers took care of Boston College in the cold, frigid weather. The defense was staunch, only giving up 113 yards to the Eagles (only 9 yards on the ground). As the tale of the recruiting rankings foretold, the Tigers were much better on paper and in person. Let’s see how Clemson stacks up against Duke in this week 12 matchup.

Clemson Duke Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Christian Harris LT LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Zach Harmon LG C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Jack Wohlabaugh C RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Rakavius Chambers RG RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 4-star Robert Kraeling RT WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Jonathan Lloyd WR H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 4-star Daniel Helm TE QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 2-star Daniel Jones QB RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Deon Jackson RB WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star TJ Rahming WR WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Chris Taylor WR Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Victor Dimukeje DE DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Derrick Tangelo DT DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Trevon McSwain DT DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Drew Jordan DE SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Marquis Waters SLB MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 4-star Ben Humphreys MLB WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Joe Giles-Harris WLB CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Michael Carter II CB FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Lummie Young FS SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Leonard Johnson SS CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Brandon Feamster CB

Once again, the Tigers are better at basically every position compared to the Blue Devils. Duke plays with a chip on its shoulder every game and should give Clemson everything it’s got at Death Valley. It definitely isn’t a push-over game and David Cutcliffe’s squad is undoubtedly talented. Expect similar results to last week’s game, with the Tigers pulling away from the Blue Devils after the first quarter.