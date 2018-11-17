By the Stars: Duke at Clemson

By the Stars: Duke at Clemson

Clemson might not have piled on the points last week, but the Tigers took care of Boston College in the cold, frigid weather. The defense was staunch, only giving up 113 yards to the Eagles (only 9 yards on the ground). As the tale of the recruiting rankings foretold, the Tigers were much better on paper and in person. Let’s see how Clemson stacks up against Duke in this week 12 matchup.

Clemson Duke
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Christian Harris LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Zach Harmon LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Jack Wohlabaugh C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Rakavius Chambers RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 4-star Robert Kraeling RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 3-star Jonathan Lloyd WR
H-Back Garrett Williams 4-star 4-star Daniel Helm TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 2-star Daniel Jones QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 3-star Deon Jackson RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star TJ Rahming WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Chris Taylor WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 3-star Victor Dimukeje DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 3-star Derrick Tangelo DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Trevon McSwain DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Drew Jordan DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Marquis Waters SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 4-star Ben Humphreys MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 3-star Joe Giles-Harris WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 3-star Michael Carter II CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 3-star Lummie Young FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star Leonard Johnson SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 3-star Brandon Feamster CB

Once again, the Tigers are better at basically every position compared to the Blue Devils. Duke plays with a chip on its shoulder every game and should give Clemson everything it’s got at Death Valley. It definitely isn’t a push-over game and David Cutcliffe’s squad is undoubtedly talented. Expect similar results to last week’s game, with the Tigers pulling away from the Blue Devils after the first quarter.

