Clemson widened its lead to 35-6 with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to TJ Chase. The drive spanned 13 plays for 79 yard in 5:47, leaving 11:21 to play in the game.

The Tigers continued to keep the ball on the ground in the second half, chewing up clock and yardage. Lawrence also set the Clemson freshman record for touchdown passes with his 21sttouchdown pass of the year.